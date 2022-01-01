Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Dieue (Sommedieue)- Sommedieue 1983 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Dun sur meuse 1991 - 1999
-
Jean Mermoz Dun- Dun sur meuse 1991 - 1997
-
Lycée Alfred Kasler- Stenay 1997 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON)
-
Vit à :
BAR LE DUC, France
-
Née le :
14 mars 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON) a ajouté Collège Jean Mermoz à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON) a ajouté Lycée Alfred Kasler à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON) a ajouté Ecole De Dieue (Sommedieue) à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine CHARTON (CHRISTINE CHARTON) a ajouté Jean Mermoz Dun à son parcours scolaire