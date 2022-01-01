Christine GILLET (CHRISTINE GILLET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Saint Andre- Charleroi 1968 - 1974
-
Ecole Normale Catholique Du Brabant-wallon- Nivelles 1974 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine GILLET (CHRISTINE GILLET)
-
Vit à :
COURRIÈRE, Belgique
-
Née le :
24 mars 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christine GILLET (CHRISTINE GILLET) a ajouté Ecole Normale Catholique Du Brabant-wallon à son parcours scolaire
-
Christine GILLET (CHRISTINE GILLET) a ajouté école Saint Andre à son parcours scolaire