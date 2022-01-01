Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE JULES FERRY- Gignac la nerthe 1958 - 1960
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Gignac la nerthe 1960 - 1965
-
LA CADIERE- Marignane 1965 - 1967
-
Ceg La Cadière- Marignane 1966 - 1968
-
CES LA SIGNORE- Marignane 1967 - 1968
-
C.e.s St Pierre- Marignane 1968 - 1969
-
Lycée Paul Cézanne- Aix en provence 1969 - 1970
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- Martigues 1970 - 1973
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticienne
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ a reconnu Christine BOUCHEZ (LUCARELLI) sur la photo Terminale G3
-
Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ a reconnu Christine BOUCHEZ (LUCARELLI) sur la photo CP
-
Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ a reconnu Christine BOUCHEZ (LUCARELLI) sur la photo Maternelle
-
Christine LUCARELLI BOUCHEZ a reconnu Christine BOUCHEZ (LUCARELLI) sur la photo 5°