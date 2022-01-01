Christine PASQUON (MARTIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Des Menuts- Bordeaux 1957 - 1961
-
ECOLE GRATIOLET- Bordeaux 1961 - 1966
-
MONTAIGNE- Bordeaux 1966 - 1970
-
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence 1970 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Pro Btp- Floirac 1975 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine PASQUON (MARTIN)
-
Vit Ã :
LIBOURNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 sept. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariee 3 enfants
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de bureau
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christine PASQUON (MARTIN) a reconnu BÃ©atrice RONNET sur la photo seconde a4
-
Christine PASQUON (MARTIN) a reconnu Marie christine PASQUON (MARTIN) sur la photo 3ème