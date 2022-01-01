Christine REY MOONEEGAN (REY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Beauregard- Cran gevrier 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1984 - 1988
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1988 - 1993
-
Institut National Du Sport Et De L'éducation Physique- Paris 1993 - 1996
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon
D.E.S.S. en Direction et Encadrement de Structures et dOrganismes Sportifs2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Institut National Du Sport Et De L''éducation Physique (Insep) - Formatrice (Autre)- Paris 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine REY MOONEEGAN (REY)
-
Vit à :
CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE, France
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Quelles nouvelles depuis....
Profession :
Formatrice en management à l'INSEP
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
