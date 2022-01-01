Christine SAVARIC (MOREL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE KOENIGSHOFFEN- Strasbourg 1971 - maintenant
-
ECOLE LES HIRONDELLES- Lingolsheim 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Maxime Alexandre- Lingolsheim 1979 - 1985
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Strasbourg 1985 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine SAVARIC (MOREL)
-
Vit à :
FONDETTES, France
-
Née le :
18 juin 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour les copains copines... ça fait bien longtemps hein
je suis artiste plasticienne graphiste poète
à très vite vieux de la branche ... à très vite copines de mon jeune temps
Situation familiale :
mariée
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
