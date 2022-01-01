Christine SCURBECQ (DUJARDIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1987 - 1991
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CRF- Tourcoing 1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
Croix Rouge Française Tourcoing - Aide soignante (Autre)- Tourcoing 1996 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christine SCURBECQ (DUJARDIN)
-
Vit à :
TOURCOING, France
-
Née le :
15 mars 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2