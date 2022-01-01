Christine SOMMELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LAURENT- Plerin 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Beaufeuillage- Saint brieuc 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc 1981 - 1984
-
IUT GEA- Rennes 1984 - 1986
-
Rennes 1 - Institut Gestion Rennes - Institut Administration Entreprises (Igr-iae)- Rennes 1986 - 1988
-
IRPEC- Rennes 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Ille et Vilaine (Crédit Agricole)- RENNES 1990 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christine SOMMELLIER
-
Vit Ã :
RENNES, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
