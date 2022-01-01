Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Ferdinand Foch- Rodez 1988 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES
-
Vit Ã :
MAYRAN, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable d'exploitation de sites industriels
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES a ajoutÃ© Lycée Ferdinand Foch Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES a reconnu David FONTANIÃ‰ sur la photo Terminale 723
-
Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES a reconnu David FONTANIÃ‰ sur la photo 2nde 524 (ma première seconde)
-
Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES a reconnu David FONTANIÃ‰ sur la photo 2nde524 (ma deuxième)
-
Christophe BAYOL-THÃ‰MINES a reconnu David FONTANIÃ‰ sur la photo 1ère