Christophe BUIRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • France Télécom  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  CAEN

    de 1993 Environnement technique

    1979 - maintenant

  • France Télécom  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  CAEN

    Caen Université de 1979 a 1993

    1979 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe BUIRON

  • Vit à :

    THAON, France

  • Né le :

    3 mars 1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages