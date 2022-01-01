Christophe BUIRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bosnières- Caen 1966 - 1971
-
Ecole Bosnières- Caen 1967 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
France Télécom - Technicien (Technique)- CAEN
de 1993 Environnement technique1979 - maintenant
-
France Télécom - Technicien (Technique)- CAEN
Caen Université de 1979 a 19931979 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe BUIRON
-
Vit à :
THAON, France
-
Né le :
3 mars 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe BUIRON a ajouté Ecole Bosnières à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BUIRON a ajouté Ecole Bosnières à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe BUIRON a reconnu Christophe BUIRON sur la photo cm2 1968 1969