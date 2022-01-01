Christophe CACCHIA (CHRISTOPHE CACCHIA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
Préparation Militaire Parachutiste Orleans- Orleans 1983 - 1983
-
8 Rpima- Castres 1983 - 1986
-
3 Regiment Etranger D'infanterie- Kourou 1987 - 1989
-
4°régiment étranger- Castelnaudary 1987 - 1987
-
3 Rei En Guyane Legion Etrangere- Kourou 1987 - 1989
-
1 Régiment Etranger De Cavalerie- Orange 1989 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CACCHIA (CHRISTOPHE CACCHIA)
-
Vit Ã :
FRENEUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
14 juin 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Arabie Saoudite - BrÃ©sil - Cameroun - Espagne - France - Irak - Royaume-Uni - Suriname - Tchad - Tunisie
