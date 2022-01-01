Christophe CATTOEN (CHRISTOPHE CATTOEN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Dunkerque 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Gaspard Malo- Dunkerque 1977 - 1982
-
Lycée Auguste Angellier- Dunkerque 1982 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CATTOEN (CHRISTOPHE CATTOEN)
-
Vit à :
FÂCHES-THUMESNIL, France
-
Né le :
12 nov. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe CATTOEN (CHRISTOPHE CATTOEN) a ajouté Lycée Auguste Angellier à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CATTOEN (CHRISTOPHE CATTOEN) a ajouté Collège Gaspard Malo à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CATTOEN (CHRISTOPHE CATTOEN) a ajouté ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT à son parcours scolaire