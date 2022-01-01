Christophe CHRISTOPHE DEVERS (DEVERS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Lyon 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Les Battières- Lyon 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1988 - 1991
-
Iut A Génie Civil De L'université Lyon I- Villeurbanne 1991 - 1993
-
IUT A INFORMATIQUE- Villeurbanne 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
GFC CONSTRUCTION - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1994 - 2000
-
Losinger - Informaticien (Informatique)- Berne 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CHRISTOPHE DEVERS (DEVERS)
-
Vit à :
FRIBOURG, Suisse
-
Né en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet Systèmes d'Information & Infra
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1