Christophe CHRISTOPHE SALLES (SALLES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louise Michel- Chagny 1980 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CHRISTOPHE SALLES (SALLES)
-
Vit Ã :
CHERBOURG, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 dÃ©c. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable supervision
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe CHRISTOPHE SALLES (SALLES) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 12 février
-
Christophe CHRISTOPHE SALLES (SALLES) a ajoutÃ© Collège Louise Michel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CHRISTOPHE SALLES (SALLES) a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : ma fille
ma vie