Christophe CROMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VALLON DE GRANDVAUX- Ecully 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Ecully 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Laurent Mourguet- Ecully 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1991 - 1994
-
PREPA CPE- Lyon
Math Sup / Math Spe1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon- Villeurbanne
Diplome d''Ingenieur - Electronique / Semi-conducteurs1996 - 1999
-
TUFTS UNIVERSITY- Medford
Master of Science - Processor Architecture1999 - 2001
-
NORTHWESTERN KELLOGG SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT- Evanston
Master of Business Administration - Finance & Strategy2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
SIEMENS MICROELECTRONICS - Ingénieur - Design (Technique)- San jose 1998 - 1999
-
Compaq Computer Corp. - R&D - Graph Theory (Technique)- Boston 2000 - 2001
-
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - Ingénieur - Semiconductor Design (Technique)- San jose 2001 - 2003
-
A.t.kearney - Associate (Conseil) (Autre)- San francisco
Conseil en Strategie d'Entreprise2004 - 2004
-
Boston Consulting Group - Consultant (Autre)- SAN FRANCISCO 2005 - 2006
-
Boston Consulting Group - Consultant (Autre)- DALLAS 2006 - 2007
-
Boston Consulting Group - Project Leader (Autre)- DALLAS 2007 - 2009
-
Boston Consulting Group - Principal (Autre)- DALLAS 2009 - 2013
-
Boston Consulting Group - Partner and Managing Director (Autre)- DALLAS 2013 - 2019
-
Boston Consulting Group - Senior Partner and Managing Director (Autre)- DALLAS
Conseil en Strategie d'Entreprise2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CROMER
-
Vit à :
DALLAS, Etats-Unis
-
Né le :
3 nov. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseil en Strategie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1