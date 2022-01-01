Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Corgoloin)- Corgoloin 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Félix Tisserand- Nuits saint georges 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Clos Maire- Beaune 1990 - 1993
-
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY)
-
Vit à :
CORGOLOIN, France
-
Né le :
13 mars 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent service commercial train SNCF
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY) a ajouté Université De Bourgogne : Dijon à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY) a ajouté Lycée Clos Maire à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY) a ajouté Collège Félix Tisserand à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe CYMBALISTY (CHRISTOPHE CYMBALISTY) a ajouté Ecole De La Grand Rue (Corgoloin) à son parcours scolaire