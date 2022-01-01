Christophe DERIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe DERIGNY

  • Vit à :

    LACROIX SAINT OUEN, France

  • Né le :

    26 févr. 1969 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infographiste en impression numérique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages