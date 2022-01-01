Christophe DERIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BRUYERES- Lacroix saint ouen 1975 - 1976
-
Lycée Mireille Grenet- Compiegne 1985 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
517 E Regt Train- Vernon 1987 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DERIGNY
-
Vit à :
LACROIX SAINT OUEN, France
-
Né le :
26 févr. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste en impression numérique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe DERIGNY a reconnu Christophe DERIGNY sur la photo 3eme A
-
Christophe DERIGNY a reconnu Christophe DERIGNY sur la photo 4eme G
-
Christophe DERIGNY a reconnu Sylvain CATOIRE sur la photo 4eme G