Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Producteur Video

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages