Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene Descartes (La Fleche)- La fleche
Madame Metairie comme professeur Principal1971 - 1974
-
Collège Le Vieux Chêne- La fleche
Avec Mr Lebaron comme prof de Math1974 - 1977
-
Collège Petit Versailles- La fleche 1977 - 1978
-
LEP BOUCHEVREAU- La fleche 1978 - 1980
-
AFP LE MANS- Le mans 1980 - 1981
-
CESI- Rouen 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
LE LIVRE DE PARIS - VRP (Commercial)- Bagneux 1981 - 1982
-
Télémécanique - Dessinateur industriel (Technique)- 1983 - 1988
-
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIQUE RUEIL MALMAISON - Producteur Video (Communication)- Rueil malmaison 1988 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Mess Officier- Nancy 1982 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE)
-
Vit à :
CAGNES SUR MER, France
-
Né le :
22 sept. 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Producteur Video
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté SCHNEIDER ELECTRIQUE RUEIL MALMAISON à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Télémécanique à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté AFP LE MANS à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Afp à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté LE LIVRE DE PARIS à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Mess Officier à son parcours militaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté CESI à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Collège Petit Versailles à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté LEP BOUCHEVREAU à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Collège Le Vieux Chêne à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe DORE (CHRISTOPHE DORE) a ajouté Ecole Rene Descartes (La Fleche) à son parcours scolaire