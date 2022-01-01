Christophe DUPRE (CHRISTOPHE DUPRÉ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Du Centre Le Pecq. France- Le pecq 1988 - 1990
-
Pierre Et Marie Curie Le Pecq- Le pecq 1990 - 1995
-
COLLEGE DES AMANDIERS- Paris 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Angers 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DUPRE (CHRISTOPHE DUPRÉ)
-
Vit à :
TRÉLAZÉ, France
-
Né le :
9 oct. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
