  • Librairie Medicale Arnette Paris 6°  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    RESPONSABLE SERVICE ACHAT LIVRES MEDICAUX FRANCAIS

    1995 - 2007

  • Studio Opus 33  - Directeur de l'organisation (Technique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux

    RESPONSABLE STUDIO DE REPETITIONS SONORISATION ET ECLAIRAGE D'ORCHERSTRE

    1997 - 2004

  • GAEC LE GOFF  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Irvillac

    EMPLOYE AIDE AGRICOLE PLANTS DE POMMES DE TERRE

    2007 - 2007

  • TRIBORD  - GARDIEN DE DECHETERIE (Autre)

     -  Brest 2009 - 2010

    COUCOU A TOUS ET TOUTES !
    POUR ME JOINDRE : christophe.ferrand29@gmail.com
    Ma Web Radio : http://christopheferrandpro.wix.com/radio-web-talents

    Musicien

    cÃ©libataire

