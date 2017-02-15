Christophe FERRAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Issy les moulineaux
ELEVE DE 1976 A 1980 FILS de Mme FERRAND-BALCH ( institutrice )1976 - 1980
-
ECOLE MAIRIE- Clamart
ELEVE EN CM1 CHEZ MME GRUNN ET EN CM2 CHEZ MADAME BUITRAGOT1980 - 1982
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Alain Fournier- Clamart
ELEVE DE 1982 A JUIN 19861982 - 1986
-
Collège Les Petits Ponts- Clamart
ELEVE 4Â° T -3Â°T1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Albert Camus- Clamart
ELEVE 4Â° T -3Â°T & B.E.P. VAM 1 +1ere BAC PRO V.R1986 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Librairie Medicale Arnette Paris 6° - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Paris
RESPONSABLE SERVICE ACHAT LIVRES MEDICAUX FRANCAIS1995 - 2007
-
Studio Opus 33 - Directeur de l'organisation (Technique)- Issy les moulineaux
RESPONSABLE STUDIO DE REPETITIONS SONORISATION ET ECLAIRAGE D'ORCHERSTRE1997 - 2004
-
GAEC LE GOFF - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Irvillac
EMPLOYE AIDE AGRICOLE PLANTS DE POMMES DE TERRE2007 - 2007
-
TRIBORD - GARDIEN DE DECHETERIE (Autre)- Brest 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe FERRAND
-
Vit Ã :
BREST, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
COUCOU A TOUS ET TOUTES !
POUR ME JOINDRE : christophe.ferrand29@gmail.com
Ma Web Radio : http://christopheferrandpro.wix.com/radio-web-talents
Profession :
Musicien
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
