Christophe LALLOUÉ (CHRISTOPHE LALLOUÉ)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Pargny Sur Saulx)- Pargny sur saulx 1973 - 1982
-
Collège Louis Pasteur- Sermaize les bains 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Francois 1er- Vitry le francois 1985 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
3 Eme Regiments De Dragons Stetten Akm Allemagne- Stetten am kalten markt 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
501-503 Rcc - Militaire (Autre)- Mourmelon le grand 1990 - 1996
-
Pmd (Pimkie) - Larbin (Production)- Willstätt 1997 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe LALLOUÉ (CHRISTOPHE LALLOUÉ)
-
Vit à :
PARGNY-SUR-SAULX, France
-
Né le :
9 nov. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BG
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Croatie - Espagne - France - Irak - Centrafrique - Tunisie
-
