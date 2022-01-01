Christophe MAIRESSE (CHRISTOPHE MAIRESSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Henri Matisse- Bohain en vermandois 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Henri Martin- Saint quentin 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe MAIRESSE (CHRISTOPHE MAIRESSE)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
3 août 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe MAIRESSE (CHRISTOPHE MAIRESSE) a ajouté Collège Henri Matisse à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe MAIRESSE (CHRISTOPHE MAIRESSE) a ajouté Lycée Henri Martin à son parcours scolaire