Christophe MANCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEHAN DE GROUCHY- Le havre 1986 - 1995
-
Collège Guy Moquet- Le havre 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre 1999 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe MANCHON
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né le :
25 déc. 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe MANCHON a ajouté Lycée Robert Schuman à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe MANCHON a ajouté Collège Guy Moquet à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe MANCHON a ajouté ECOLE JEHAN DE GROUCHY à son parcours scolaire