Parcours
Parcours club
-
LE PETIT POUCET- Megeve 1949 - 1950
-
LE PETIT POUCET- Megeve 1950 - 1951
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME ST SIGISBERT NANCY- Nancy 1950 - 1956
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Nancy 1950 - 1955
-
NOTRE DAME- Nancy 1950 - 1955
-
Cours De Vallée- Nancy 1956 - 1962
Parcours entreprise
-
Theatres Nantes Et Rennes - Danseuse (Autre)- Nantes en ratier 1965 - 1966
-
Schluterbrot/barenbrot - Agent (Administratif)- Berlin 1966 - 1967
-
GEMA - Agent (Administratif)- Berlin 1967 - 1968
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claire BOULEY (RIGNY)
-
Vit à :
CHARTRETTES, France
-
Née le :
10 déc. 1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitee
Mes goûts et passions
