Claire LOYON (CLAIRE LOYON)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU FORT LOUIS- Dunkerque 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Guilleminot- Dunkerque 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Jean Bart- Dunkerque 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claire LOYON (CLAIRE LOYON)
-
Vit à :
AJACCIO, France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
