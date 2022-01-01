Clarisse CLARISSE MATHILDE ALLEGRET (ALLEGRET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Debelle (Voreppe)- Voreppe 1970 - 1979
-
Collège Chartreuse- Saint martin le vinoux 1979 - 1981
-
Jacques Prévert- Fontaine 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Professionnel Privé Les Gorges- Voiron 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
TIME SPORT INTERNATIONAL - Habillage (Production)- Lyon 2001 - 2018
-
Chu Voiron - Agent service hospitalier (Autre)- Voiron 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Clarisse CLARISSE MATHILDE ALLEGRET (ALLEGRET)
-
Vit à :
LES ABRETS EN DAUPHINÉ, France
-
Née le :
1 mai 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Os
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Clarisse CLARISSE MATHILDE ALLEGRET (ALLEGRET) a ajouté Chu Voiron à son parcours professionnel
-
Clarisse CLARISSE MATHILDE ALLEGRET (ALLEGRET) a ajouté TIME SPORT INTERNATIONAL à son parcours professionnel