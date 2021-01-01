RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Armancourt
Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
BRIGADE DE SAPEURS POMPIERS DE PARIS - Mécanicien (Technique)- Paris 1965 - 1989
-
BSPP- Paris 1965 - maintenant
-
Bspp Champerret - Retraité (Technique)- Paris 1965 - maintenant
-
CS GRENELLE BSPP - Retraité- Paris 1965 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
5ème Compagnie Champerret - Retraité (Autre)- Paris 1965 - maintenant
-
CIE GRENELLE- Paris 1965 - 1989
-
CS ROUSSEAU- Paris 1980 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO
-
Vit à :
ARMANCOURT, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tous les amis pompiers de paris
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO a ajouté BSPP à son parcours professionnel
-
Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO a ajouté 5ème Compagnie Champerret à son parcours militaire
-
Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO a ajouté Bspp Champerret à son parcours professionnel
-
Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO a ajouté CS GRENELLE BSPP à son parcours professionnel