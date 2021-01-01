Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Armancourt

Claude LOUSSERT DIT TOGO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour a tous les amis pompiers de paris

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    veuf(ve)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages