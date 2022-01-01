Claudine DAL MOLIN (GALBIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Joppet (Chambery)- Chambery 1963 - 1967
-
Lycée Jules Ferry- Chambery 1967 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claudine DAL MOLIN (GALBIS)
-
Vit à :
CHAMBERY, France
-
Née en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Claudine DAL MOLIN (GALBIS) a ajouté Lycée Jules Ferry à son parcours scolaire
-
Claudine DAL MOLIN (GALBIS) a ajouté Ecole Joppet (Chambery) à son parcours scolaire