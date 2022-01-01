RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES VILLAGES- Saint brieuc 1962 - 1968
Collège Anatole Le Braz- Saint brieuc 1968 - 1972
Lycée Ernest Renan- Saint brieuc 1972 - 1976
IUT GESTION DES ENTREPRISES ET DES ADMINISTRATIONS- Nantes 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Assurances (Gan)- LA DÉFENSE 1977 - 1981
Gel Pêche- Nantes 1988 - 1990
La Française Immobilière- Rennes 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Claudine MERCIER (TROUFFLARD)
Vit à :
RENNES, France
Née en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée 4 enfants
Profession :
Responsable agence immobilière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4