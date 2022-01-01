RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Hellimer
Claudine REMILLON (SCHMITT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Petit tenquin 1984 - 1989
-
Collège De L'albe- Albestroff 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Erckmann-chatrian- Phalsbourg 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Plastal (Smart) - Laborantine (Autre)- Hambach 1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claudine REMILLON (SCHMITT)
-
Vit à :
HELLIMER, France
-
Née en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Laborantine
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1