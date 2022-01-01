Corinne GHEKIÈRE (DELANNOY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1974 - 1975
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1975 - 1980
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Tourcoing 1976 - 2009
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE CARDINAL LIENART- Tourcoing 2008 - 2009
-
Sant-henri- Mouscron 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Sunny Side - Agent de voyages (Commercial)- Mouscron 1983 - 1984
-
Apolinéa - Agent de voyages (Commercial)- Lille 1985 - 1986
-
Voyages Barbier - Agent de voyages (Commercial)- Mouscron 1986 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Corinne GHEKIÈRE (DELANNOY)
-
-
Née en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Corinne GHEKIÈRE (DELANNOY) a reconnu Corinne DELANNOY sur la photo 4+B 83/84
-
Corinne GHEKIÈRE (DELANNOY) a reconnu Corinne DELANNOY sur la photo 5b