Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fagon 75013- Paris 1971 - 1976
-
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Paris 1976 - 1983
-
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Paris 1984 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Corinne VAYSSIER GAITTET
-
Vit Ã :
MEAUX, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - Chypre - Colombie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - France - GrÃ¨ce - Guyana - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - JamaÃ¯que - Jordanie - Kenya - Laos - ÃŽles Salomon - Madagascar - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - NÃ©pal - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Soudan - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Suriname - Tanzanie - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
