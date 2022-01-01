Cyrille TICHY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Amédé Gasquet- Clermont ferrand 1986 - 1989
-
JEAN ZAY- Thiers 1989 - 1992
-
EM LYON CESMA MBA- Ecully 2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Michelin- CLERMONT FERRAND 1991 - 1992
-
Michelin- LA ROCHE SUR YON 1992 - 1993
-
Uniroyal - Goodrich- Ardmore 1993 - 1995
-
Michelin- GOLBEY 1995 - 1998
-
Michelin- CLERMONT FERRAND 1998 - 2006
-
Faurecia - Lean Manager Division Soft (Production)- BRIERES LES SCELLES 2006 - 2007
-
Danone - Manager de la Performance Industrielle (Production)- FERRIERES EN BRAY 2007 - 2008
-
Danone- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2008 - 2011
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Lean Manager du Système d'Excellence Groupe (Production)- POISSY 2011 - maintenant
-
Cubik Partners - Directeur Associé (Autre)- Paris 2018 - 2020
-
7030.fr Conseil En Management Lean - Fondateur Gérant Consultant Coach Conférencier (Autre)- Paris 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyrille TICHY
-
Vit à :
VERNOUILLET, France
-
Né le :
11 mai 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
On se connait ???
Alors, je serai heureux de reprendre contact
A très bientôt Cyrille
Profession :
Lean Manager
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
