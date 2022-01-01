Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GRAND PRE- Meylan 1981 - 1984
ECOLE LES BEALIERES- Meylan 1984 - 1985
Collège Les Buclos- Meylan 1985 - 1989
Lycée Du Grésivaudan- Meylan 1990 - 1993
Lycée Des Eaux Claires- Grenoble 1993 - 1994
Université Pierre Mendes France- Saint martin d'heres 1994 - 1995
IUP MANAGEMENT ET GESTION DES ENTREPRISES- Grenoble 1995 - 1998
CITCOM- Amiens 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
INFLUE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Suresnes 1999 - 2000
INTENTIA CONSULTING - Business consultant (Informatique)- Cergy 2001 - maintenant
Logica - Business Consultant Supply-chain (Informatique)- CLERMONT FERRAND 2006 - 2011
EUROMASTER - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand 2011 - maintenant
LIMAGRAIN - Solution Manager (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand 2018 - maintenant
TRELLEBORG INDUSTRIES - Chef de projet Senior IT (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP)
Vit à :
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France
Né le :
22 oct. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Senior Solution Manager
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a ajouté TRELLEBORG INDUSTRIES à son parcours professionnel
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a ajouté LIMAGRAIN à son parcours professionnel
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a reconnu Damien LE LOUP sur la photo CM1
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a reconnu Damien LE LOUP sur la photo classe de seconde
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a reconnu Damien LE LOUP sur la photo termB3
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a reconnu Damien LE LOUP sur la photo 1ièreB3
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a ajouté Euromaster à son parcours professionnel
Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) a ajouté Logica à son parcours professionnel