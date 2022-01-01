Damien DAMIEN LE LOUP (LE LOUP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INFLUE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Suresnes 1999 - 2000

  • INTENTIA CONSULTING  - Business consultant (Informatique)

     -  Cergy 2001 - maintenant

  • Logica  - Business Consultant Supply-chain (Informatique)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2006 - 2011

  • EUROMASTER  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Clermont ferrand 2011 - maintenant

  • LIMAGRAIN  - Solution Manager (Informatique)

     -  Clermont ferrand 2018 - maintenant

  • TRELLEBORG INDUSTRIES  - Chef de projet Senior IT (Informatique)

     -  Clermont ferrand 2022 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Senior Solution Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :