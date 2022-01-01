Daniel LELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Croix-melleray- Mayenne
Ecole maternelle1961 - 1963
-
SACRE COEUR- Mayenne 1963 - 1968
-
Collège Sacré-coeur- Mayenne 1968 - 1973
-
Lycée Du Sacré Coeur- Mayenne
BAC D1973 - 1976
-
Iut D'angers- Angers
Genie Electrique, Automatisme1976 - 1978
Parcours militaire
-
58éme Rct- Compiegne
service national contigent 78-08 2e compagnie1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Bull - Technicien (Technique)- ANGERS
Contrôle qualité des composants achetés1980 - 1982
-
BULL - Technicien (Technique)- Tours
DPS6 : mise au point controleur disque et cache1982 - 1983
-
Seminaire Baskoure (Burkina Faso) - Professeur (Autre)- Ouagadougou
Professeur de Math et géographie (niveau collège 6e , 5e)1983 - 1984
-
CGO INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chateaugiron
Maintenance1985 - 1987
-
STAR INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nantes
Maintenance matériel et administrateur système1987 - 1995
-
CX SANTE - Développeur (Informatique)- Saint herblain
Développeur abal sur Imagix (gestion de cabinets de radiologie) et administrateur système1995 - 2001
-
LEADER SYSTEMES- Le pecq
Installation et formation sur la gestion de stock en magasin automatisés. Conseil, analyse et optimisation du stockage et des flux2002 - 2008
-
KARDEX - -- (Autre)- Nantes
--2009 - maintenant
-
KARDEX- Neuilly plaisance 2009 - maintenant
-
KARDEX- Nantes 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel LELOUP
-
Vit à :
BASSE GOULAINE, France
-
Né en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien en logistique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Pierre DOUILLET sur la photo 1973 , 3eme B
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo 1967 , 8e
-
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo Ecole Maternelle de la Croix-Melleray , Mayenne (1960-1961)
-
Daniel LELOUP a ajouté Croix-melleray à son parcours scolaire
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Pierre DOUILLET sur la photo 1972 , 4e B
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo 1967 , 8e
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Patrick GONIN sur la photo 1969 , 7e B
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo 1969 , 7e B
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Michel HUBERT sur la photo 1970 , 6eme
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Yves ADAM sur la photo 1970 , 6eme
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo 1970 , 6eme
-
Daniel LELOUP a reconnu Daniel LELOUP sur la photo 1971 , 5eme B