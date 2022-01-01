Daniel LELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 58éme Rct

     -  Compiegne

    service national contigent 78-08 2e compagnie

    1978 - 1979

Parcours entreprise

  • Bull  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  ANGERS

    Contrôle qualité des composants achetés

    1980 - 1982

  • BULL  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Tours

    DPS6 : mise au point controleur disque et cache

    1982 - 1983

  • Seminaire Baskoure (Burkina Faso)  - Professeur (Autre)

     -  Ouagadougou

    Professeur de Math et géographie (niveau collège 6e , 5e)

    1983 - 1984

  • CGO INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Chateaugiron

    Maintenance

    1985 - 1987

  • STAR INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nantes

    Maintenance matériel et administrateur système

    1987 - 1995

  • CX SANTE  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Saint herblain

    Développeur abal sur Imagix (gestion de cabinets de radiologie) et administrateur système

    1995 - 2001

  • LEADER SYSTEMES

     -  Le pecq

    Installation et formation sur la gestion de stock en magasin automatisés. Conseil, analyse et optimisation du stockage et des flux

    2002 - 2008

  • KARDEX  - -- (Autre)

     -  Nantes

    --

    2009 - maintenant

  • KARDEX

     -  Neuilly plaisance 2009 - maintenant

  • KARDEX

     -  Nantes 2009 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel LELOUP

  • Vit à :

    BASSE GOULAINE, France

  • Né en :

    1957 (65 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien en logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :