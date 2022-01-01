Danielle GARCIA VIVES (GEFFROY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Vitry sur seine 1954 - 1958
-
ECOLE BLAISE PASCAL- Vitry sur seine 1958 - 1959
-
Collège Jean Jaures- Vitry sur seine 1959 - 1960
-
Collège Montesquieu- Vitry sur seine 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Paris 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
FRIDEN SA- Paris 1969 - 1970
-
MAIRIE DE VITRY SUR SEINE- Vitry sur seine 1970 - 1974
-
Siim 94- Ivry sur seine 1974 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle GARCIA VIVES (GEFFROY)
-
Vit à :
LA BERTHENOUX, France
-
Née en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
