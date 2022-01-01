David DAVID (WEINBERGER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Ramatuelle 1980 - 1983
ECOLE GERARD PHILIPE- Ramatuelle 1983 - 1985
Collège Moulin Blanc- Saint tropez 1983 - 1987
Lycée Vincent Auriol- Revel
Bac A11986 - 1991
Ecole Les Gachots (Leguevin) - Enseignant- Leguevin 1998 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
école Primaire Des Gachots - Enseignant (Informatique)- Leguevin
I was in charge of teaching how to use computer for children and others teachers. maintenance of the computers, and renewal all the park and put in place all the network.1998 - 2003
Ableineurope - Technicien de maintenance (Informatique)- Cuq toulza
I' was in charge of maintenance and repair the complete IT System of the company (2 Linux Server + 10 PC under XP or Win98 + Network + material + phones)2004 - 2006
CEPHEID EUROPE - Technicien de maintenance (Technique)- Maurens scopont
I'm in charge of maintenance, repair and calibration of all Cepheid Devices (Smart Cyclers, GeneXpert and Infinity)2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David DAVID (WEINBERGER)
Vit à :
MONCTON, Canada
Né en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux que j'ai pu croiser sur mon parcours, n'hésitez pas à me contacter, ça fait du bien un peu de nostalgie.
Profession :
Préposé de Bibliothèque
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
