Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Bois Dieu (Lissieu)- Lissieu 1976 - 1980
Collège Alexis Kandelaft- Chazay d'azergues 1980 - 1985
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1985 - 1989
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Dijon 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
ASUL VB- Lyon 1986 - 1987
Parcours militaire
507° Rcc- Fontevraud l'abbaye 1992 - 1992
ECOLE MILITAIRE- Paris 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
METRO LIMONEST - Employé (Autre)- Limonest 1994 - 1994
Logsystem Rhone-alpes - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon 1995 - 1995
Ministere Des Finances - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Colombes 1996 - 1998
CENTRE DES IMPOTS- Colombes 1996 - 1998
LGDP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Columbia 1998 - 2000
First Source Furniture Group - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nashville 2000 - 2001
Bank Of Nashville - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nashville
IT officer2001 - 2003
Synovus - Informaticien (Informatique)- Columbus
Sr Network Engineer2003 - 2005
HCA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nashville
Sr Network Engineer2005 - 2012
Parallon - CONSULTANT NETWORK ENGINEER (Informatique)- Nashville 2012 - 2014
HCA - CONSULTANT NETWORK ENGINEER (Informatique)- Nashville 2014 - maintenant
Hca Healthcare - UC Architect (Informatique)- Nashville 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David DELORME
Vit à :
FRANKLIN TENNESSEE, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Network Engineer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
