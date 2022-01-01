David DELORME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • METRO LIMONEST  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Limonest 1994 - 1994

  • Logsystem Rhone-alpes  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon 1995 - 1995

  • Ministere Des Finances  - Employé administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Colombes 1996 - 1998

  • CENTRE DES IMPOTS

     -  Colombes 1996 - 1998

  • LGDP  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Columbia 1998 - 2000

  • First Source Furniture Group  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nashville 2000 - 2001

  • Bank Of Nashville  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nashville

    IT officer

    2001 - 2003

  • Synovus  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Columbus

    Sr Network Engineer

    2003 - 2005

  • HCA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nashville

    Sr Network Engineer

    2005 - 2012

  • Parallon  - CONSULTANT NETWORK ENGINEER (Informatique)

     -  Nashville 2012 - 2014

  • HCA  - CONSULTANT NETWORK ENGINEER (Informatique)

     -  Nashville 2014 - maintenant

  • Hca Healthcare  - UC Architect (Informatique)

     -  Nashville 2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David DELORME

  • Vit à :

    FRANKLIN TENNESSEE, Etats-Unis

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant Network Engineer

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :