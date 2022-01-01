David DORNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Famille (Saint Peray)- Saint peray 1978 - 1982
Ecole Saint Joseph (Cornas)- Cornas 1982 - 1987
Collége Raoul Follereau- Saint peray 1987 - 1991
Lycée Gabriel Faure- Tournon 1991 - 1994
Faculté De Droit- Valence 1994 - 1995
LYCEE DU DAUPHINE- Romans sur isere 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
AS CORNAS- Cornas 1984 - 1987
Usg (Union Sportive Grangeoise)- Guilherand granges 1987 - 1989
Football Cluc Saint-peray- Saint peray 1989 - 2005
Parcours militaire
1er Régiment De Cuirassiers Carpiagne- Carnoux en provence 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David DORNE
Vit à :
GUILHERAND GRANGES, France
Né le :
19 oct. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MARIE.UNE FILLE QUI S'APPELLE PERRINE
Profession :
Responsable bureau mutuelle assurance
Mes goûts et passions
