Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HEULIEZ  - Opérateur montage  (Production)

     -  Cerizay 1995 - 2001

  • CFCA  - Operateur commande numérique (Production)

     -  Chiche 1998 - 1999

  • Hyper Champion  - Entretien (Production)

     -  Bressuire 2001 - 2002

  • Mdp Industrie  - Opérateur (Production)

     -  Bressuire 2003 - 2003

  • Sarl Daniel Enond

     -  Bressuire 2003 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David GAUTRAULT

  • Vit à :

    VOULMENTIN, France

  • Né le :

    31 mai 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Menuisier

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages