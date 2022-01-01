David GAUTRAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jacques Prévert- Parthenay 1980 - 1986
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre- Parthenay 1986 - 1989
Cfa Parthenay- Parthenay 1989 - 1990
CFA- Niort 1990 - 1992
Parcours militaire
20 Eme Regiment D Artillerie- Poitiers
6 mois en Ex-Yougoslavie dans la poche de Bihac1992 - 1994
Reserviste Gendarmerie Groupement Niort- Niort 2021 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
HEULIEZ - Opérateur montage (Production)- Cerizay 1995 - 2001
CFCA - Operateur commande numérique (Production)- Chiche 1998 - 1999
Hyper Champion - Entretien (Production)- Bressuire 2001 - 2002
Mdp Industrie - Opérateur (Production)- Bressuire 2003 - 2003
Sarl Daniel Enond- Bressuire 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David GAUTRAULT
Vit à :
VOULMENTIN, France
Né le :
31 mai 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Menuisier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
