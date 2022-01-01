David HORODECKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Dombasle Sur Meurthe)- Dombasle sur meurthe 1991 - 1996
-
Collège Embanie- Dombasle sur meurthe 1996 - 1999
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 2003 - 2005
-
Iut Nancy Brabois - Le Montet (Nancy I)- Nancy 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSOCEAN - Second- Houston 2006 - 2009
-
H&m- Nancy 2009 - 2010
-
COFOR ENTREPOSE - Second, Foreur- Maisse 2011 - 2012
-
KCA DEUTAG - Foreur- Berlin 2012 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Abidjan- Abidjan 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David HORODECKI
-
Vit à :
DOMBASLE SUR MEURTHE, France
-
Né le :
19 oct. 1985 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Foreur