David HORODECKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours de vacances

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David HORODECKI

  • Vit à :

    DOMBASLE SUR MEURTHE, France

  • Né le :

    19 oct. 1985 (36 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Foreur

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :