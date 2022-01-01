David SEGURA (ANDORRA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycee Conte De Foix , Andorre La Vella- Andorre 1998 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David SEGURA (ANDORRA)
-
Vit à :
ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorre
-
Né le :
3 mai 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David SEGURA (ANDORRA) a ajouté Lycee Conte De Foix , Andorre La Vella à son parcours scolaire