Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Cuverville sur yeres 1984 - 1985
-
Ecole Des Sept-moulins (Sept Meules)- Sept meules 1985 - 1987
-
Ecole De La Vallee (Villy Sur Yeres)- Villy le bas 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Louis Philippe- Eu 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Michel Anguier- Eu 1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine BELLANGER (BELLANGER)
-
Vit Ã :
BAILLY EN RIVIERE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
29 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ©e administrative
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Delphine BELLANGER (BELLANGER) a reconnu Delphine LEVARLET (BELLANGER) sur la photo 1ère STT AAC
-
Delphine BELLANGER (BELLANGER) a reconnu Delphine LEVARLET (BELLANGER) sur la photo Tle STT ACA