Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Ressons Le Long)- Ressons le long 1992 - 2000
-
Collège La Feuillade- Vic sur aisne 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Gérard De Nerval- Soissons 2004 - 2005
-
Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul- Soissons 2005 - 2007
-
Lycée Saint-rémy- Soissons 2007 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA)
-
Vit à :
CHÂTENAY MALABRY, France
-
Née le :
14 sept. 1989 (33 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) a ajouté Lycée Saint-rémy à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) a ajouté Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) a ajouté Lycée Gérard De Nerval à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) a ajouté Collège La Feuillade à son parcours scolaire
-
Delphine LOPES FERREIRA (DELPHINE LOPES FERREIRA) a ajouté Ecole Primaire (Ressons Le Long) à son parcours scolaire