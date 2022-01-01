Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene Perreau (Saint Caprais)- Saint caprais 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Voltaire- Saint florent sur cher 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Marguerite De Navarre- Bourges 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Guéhenno- Saint amand montrond
cap bijou,bma1994 - 1999
-
Lycée Jean Guehenno- Saint amand montrond 1994 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Bijouterie Johann.l- Bourges 1999 - 2000
-
Or Et Passion- Agen 2000 - 2003
-
Vendome Création- Agen 2003 - 2012
-
Bijouterie 1064°- Agen 2012 - 2019
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T)
-
Vit Ã :
BON ENCONTRE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous!!
Profession :
Eleveuse poules pondeuses bio
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Cuba - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) a ajoutÃ© Bijouterie 1064° Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jean Guehenno Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) a reconnu StÃ©phanie BOILLOT sur la photo 4ème3
-
Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) a reconnu Malaurie BEAUFILS (LHERON) sur la photo 4ème3
-
Diane CHERBLANC (DEGOÃ›T) a reconnu ValÃ©rie VALÃ‰RIE VIGNES (VIGNES) sur la photo 4ème3