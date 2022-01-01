Dimitri SEGURA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
SPRING TECHNOLOGIES- Montreuil 1998 - 2009
-
Informatique (Caisse Des Dépôts Et Consignations) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ARCUEIL 2000 - 2004
-
Euro Securities Partners - Informaticien (Informatique)- Brunoy 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Dimitri SEGURA
-
Vit à :
SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello, à tous.
J'ai perdu de vue trop de personnes. Donc me voilà pour les retrouver :p
Profession :
Ingénieur Système Production
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1