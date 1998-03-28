Dylan ROPARS (DYLAN ROPARS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Rene-guy Cadou (Pommerit Le Vicomte)- Pommerit le vicomte 2001 - 2009
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Guingamp 2009 - 2013
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 2013 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Dylan ROPARS (DYLAN ROPARS)
-
Vit à :
PABU, France
-
Né le :
28 mars 1998 (24 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Dylan ROPARS (DYLAN ROPARS) a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
Dylan ROPARS (DYLAN ROPARS) a ajouté Collège Saint-dominique à son parcours scolaire
-
Dylan ROPARS (DYLAN ROPARS) a ajouté Ecole Rene-guy Cadou (Pommerit Le Vicomte) à son parcours scolaire