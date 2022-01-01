Edithe LHUIRE (CHEVALIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire- Avioth 1960 - 1967
-
Ancien Collège ( Avant Georges Brassens)- Montmedy 1968 - 1973
-
Lycée Polyvalent Alfred Kastler- Stenay 1972 - 1976
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIE DE VACANCES DE LA VILLE DE MELUN- Tharon plage 1975 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF - Agent (Administratif)- LONGWY
Longwy, Ecouviez et Mt St Martin1977 - 1992
-
Centre Médico-psychologique - Secrétaire médicale (Autre)- Montmedy 2002 - 2006
-
Ecole Primaire G. Brassens- Montmedy 2008 - 2009
-
Mairie Avioth - Maire- Avioth 2008 - 2020
-
IEN STENAY - Secrétaire (Administratif)- Stenay 2009 - 2010
-
Groupe Médical Montmédy - Secrétaire médicale (Autre)- Montmedy 2010 - 2020
-
Codecom De Montmédy - Vice présidente chargée du scolaire (Autre)- Montmedy 2014 - 2020
Parcours associatif
-
Bibliothèque Pour Tous - Responsable- Montmedy 1995 - 2014
-
Association Le Pont Levis - Présidente- Montmedy 2000 - 2008
-
Association Anim Avioth - Présidente- Avioth 2002 - 2018
-
Association Anim Avioth - Trésorière- Avioth 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Edithe LHUIRE (CHEVALIER)
-
Vit à :
AVIOTH, France
-
Née le :
26 oct. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire médicale et agent SNCF
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
