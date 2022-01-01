Elisabeth AUSSANAIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • INSEE  - Contrôleur principal fonction publique (Administratif)

     -  Orleans 1985 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Retraitée

  • Profession :

    Contrôleur principal Insee

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages