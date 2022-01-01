Elisabeth AUSSANAIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU MAIL DE L HOTEL DIEU- Romorantin lanthenay 1958 - 1961
-
Ecole Emile Martin (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1961 - 1966
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1966 - 1970
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1970 - 1973
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1973 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
INSEE - Contrôleur principal fonction publique (Administratif)- Orleans 1985 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Elisabeth AUSSANAIRE
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN LE BLANC, France
-
Née en :
1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraitée
Profession :
Contrôleur principal Insee
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2