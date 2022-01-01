RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Domont
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Hotel De Ville (Saint Andre De L Eure)- Saint andre de l'eure 1961 - 1966
-
CEG- Saint andre de l'eure 1966 - 1968
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Evreux 1968 - 1975
-
Ecole De Laborantins De L'ap Hôpital De La Salpétrière- Paris 1975 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS)
-
Vit Ã :
DOMONT, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicienne de laboratoire en analyses biomÃ©dicales
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) sur la photo 1er A M
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) sur la photo 1er A M
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Catherine HUET sur la photo 1ère D
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) sur la photo 1ère D
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Beatrice VINCENT (GOVIN) sur la photo 1ère D
-
Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) a reconnu Elisabeth COULIN (FRANCOIS) sur la photo 1ère D